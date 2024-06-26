Local

Water flows from break in Aleppo Township

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Water main break A water main break was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Weber Road, Aleppo Township.

Water service was disrupted to about half a dozen homes in Aleppo Township on Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Crews were able to shut off the water after the break was first reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Weber Road. A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the water running down toward Glen Mitchell Road.

There is no word yet on when service will be restored.

