Man steals car from Hempfield parking lot while grandmother is removing grandchild from car seat

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges over accusations he stole a car in Hempfield Township on Sunday and endangered a four-year-old while doing so.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened at the Burlington Department Store on Nature Park Road in Hempfield Township. The car owner told police that she and her four-year-old grandchild were returning to their car when an unknown man approached them because the child fell. The woman initially ignored the man, but after putting the child in the car he told her “I’m sorry ma’am, I need to do this, I need your car, you can have the kid.”

He then tried to grab her purse when she went to get in the car, according to the complaint, and they struggled for control until the purse strap broke. He grabbed her car key and got into the car while she tried to get her grandchild out. The complaint states he began to pull away before the child was safely removed from the vehicle.

The stolen car was found the next day in Millvale, abandoned and damaged in a gas station with beer cans in the passenger seat.

Through surveillance video and identification from the victim, police say they identified Paulino Romero as their suspect in the carjacking. Millvale police arrested Romero on Sunday for an unrelated incident.

When police spoke with Romero, he said he had planned to take a car for three days and admitted to stealing a car from the Burlington parking lot.

Romero is facing several charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

