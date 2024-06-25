Man pretending to help elderly woman pushes her to the ground before stealing her car, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A brazen carjacking was caught on video in Washington County.

Police say a man pretended to help an elderly woman with her walker, then pushed her down and stole her car.

“I’m thankful that he didn’t take the car with her in it,” her son told Channel 11.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Gabriella DeLuca speaks with the victim’s son who explains how he helped find the car and why the situation could have ended so much worse.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group