BALDWIN, Pa. — A ruptured water main sent a geyser of water and gravel shooting into the air on Meadowvue Drive in Baldwin this morning, damaging a nearby home and vehicle.

Residents reported that the morning blowout marks the second water main failure at the exact same location in the past month and the sixth break overall along their street.

The rupture occurred on a line maintained by Pennsylvania American Water, sending runoff flowing into a resident’s backyard while airborne rocks and water pelted properties across the roadway.

The incident follows an earlier break at the identical site on Oct. 15, which also caused damage from rushing water.

Neighbors reported that some properties still had lingering damage from that prior rupture when the latest break occurred.

Meadowvue Drive homeowner Mike Sharp said the incident started suddenly in the early morning hours while his family was asleep. “At about 3.13 a.m., my wife woke me up and said, something’s happening,” Sharp said. “Rocks and water were just shooting all over our house at a really high rate of speed and just causing a mess.”

Sharp stated that flying gravel struck his parked vehicle, shattering its windshield and covering his house in stones. “This time the car’s really damaged and windshield shattered. There’s rocks all over my house,” Sharp said.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera pointed out that children regularly ride bicycles and play outside near the pipeline, warning that a high-pressure line failure capable of shattering vehicle glass presents severe dangers to anyone outdoors.

Following this morning’s incident, Pennsylvania American Water stated that a company supervisor would be dispatched to the site to assist residents who sustained property damage.

The utility company also indicated that it plans to replace this section of the water main in the future, though officials did not specify when that work would begin.

Pennsylvania American Water said water service to the affected Meadowvue Drive neighborhood would be restored at some point today.

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