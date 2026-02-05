Water main break causes lane restrictions on busy road in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Traffic is restricted on a busy road in Pittsburgh after a water main break.

Pittsburgh Water says the break is causing lane restrictions on Browns Hill Road between Imogene Road and Beechwood Boulevard, near the Homestead Grays Bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews work to repair the break, Pittsburgh Water says. It’s unclear when repairs will be complete.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged use alternate routes, if possible.

