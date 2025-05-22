Water main break causes water to shoot into air in Bethel Park, road closure in place

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Water is shooting into the air in Bethel Park because of a water main break.

Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company said the water main break happened on Logan Road.

The road is closed between South Park Road and Eastview Road.

Water was spraying onto a nearby house.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

