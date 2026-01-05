Water main break closes intersection in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A water main break has closed an intersection in Bethel Park.

The Bethel Park Police Department says Library Road is closed between Logan Road and Berryman Avenue, and Kings School Road is closed between Shirley Drive and Wilson Drive.

Police say there is currently no estimated time when the intersection will reopen.

Pennsylvania American Water’s Customer Advisory Map shows crews are investigating a possible service issue in the area.

It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

