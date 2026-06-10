Water main break closes roads in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A water main break closed some roads in Greensburg on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the City of Greensburg said the closure includes Fourth Street between Westminster Avenue and South Pennsylvania, and Euclid Avenue between Main Street and Third Street.

The city shared photos of water flooding into the roadway.

Residents are told to avoid the area for the next 24 hours so repairs can be made.

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