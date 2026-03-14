Water main break disrupts service in McKeesport area

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A water main break is disrupting service in the McKeesport area.

According to its website, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County advises that the outage point is on Walnut Street.

Repairs are estimated to take between six and eight hours.

It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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