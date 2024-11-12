Water main break floods garage of Shaler Township home

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break flooded the garage of a home in Shaler on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Greenhill Road for the water main break.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see crews working to drain a garage. A photo shared with Channel 11 shows a massive puddle of water in the driveway.

A friend of the homeowner told Channel 11 this is the second time this has happened.

We’re working to learn how many homes were impacted by the break and what caused it.

