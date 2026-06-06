Water main installation to restrict traffic on Leechburg Road

PLUM, Pa. — Work to install a water main will impact traffic in Plum throughout the summer.

Starting Monday, PennDOT says crews will be installing a water main along Leechburg Road (Route 2075).

During installation, single-lane restrictions will occur on Leechburg Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days a week between Elicker Road and Shearer Road.

This project is expected to continue through late August.

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