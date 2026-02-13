Water outage impacts busy Lawrenceville street

PITTSBURGH — A water outage is impacting a busy part of Lawrenceville.

Businesses along the 4200 block of Butler Street are without water.

Pittsburgh Water said the water was caused by a scheduled outage from a contractor.

A water buffalo has been set up in the area to help anyone who needs it.

Row House Cinemas said its location has been impacted.

Service is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group