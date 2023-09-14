Water shoots from break along McKnight Road in Ross

Water shot about 20 feet into the air from a water main break behind North Hills Village shopping center along McKnight Road in Ross overnight.

Channel 11 has exclusive video of a steady stream of water shooting upwards at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are now working to fix the break.

We spoke with a representative of West View Water Authority who said people from Seibert Road and Braunlich Drive are calling to say they don’t have water. We’ve also learned some stores and businesses in the area are impacted.

