‘We all are devastated’: Family, friends say goodbye to Pennsylvania girl who drowned at Hersheypark

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Sophia Subedi, the Pennsylvania girl who drowned at Hersheypark.

Those who knew 9-year-old Sophia described her as bubbly, kind and full of life.

The young girl drowned in the wave pool at the Boardwalk at Hersheypark on July 24.

Loved ones said the loss will leave a huge hole in their hearts forever.

“Well, we all are devastated. We all are in shock. The grieving process still continues. The healing has not begun yet. The funeral is just ended. But life has to go on,” said Madap Sharma, Sophia’s great uncle.

Sophia’s family are members of the Bhutanese community in Harrisburg. Their grieving ritual spans 16 days of spiritual ceremonies.

