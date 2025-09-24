‘We flew here’: Family of Carrick High School stabbing victim rushes to UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH — A Carrick high school student was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition after he was stabbed Wednesday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 3 students injured in stabbing at Carrick High School in Pittsburgh

Family members of Kamel Lloyd rushed to Uptown when they found out he was one of three students stabbed.

PHOTOS: Multiple students stabbed inside Carrick High School

“It was a fight inside the school and it escalated. My brother ended up getting stabbed inside his side three times. He got stabbed inside his elbow that left a piece of blade inside his arm,” said Jay Gash, the victim’s brother. “We found out he was at Mercy, and we flew here.”

A school police officer told our Channel 11 crew at the scene that the student with the most serious injuries is 18 years old, but Kamel’s brother said he is 17 years old.

“A lot went through my mind. I already lost a brother to gun violence, so this is a traumatic moment. I’m just trying to hang on. My mind is just going crazy right now,” Gash said.

Gash told Channel 11 his twin brothers, who are juniors at Carrick, didn’t see the fight break out. They were inside a classroom at the time and immediately called their mom to tell her what happened.

“It’s just a waiting game to see what’s going to happen inside of surgery and we’ll going to take it from there,” Gash said.

We’re told another student was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital. At last check, that patient was stable.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group