3 students injured in stabbing at Carrick High School in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three students were injured, and another student is in custody, after a stabbing at Carrick High School in the City of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning.

Channel 11 has had Team Coverage on this developing story all day. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. to hear from a victim’s family member.

Police and medics were called to the scene at the school in the 100 block of Parkfield Street around 8:30 a.m.

Ebony Pugh, Spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said that one student used a small knife to injure three other students.

Two students were taken to a hospital for stab wounds to their abdomen. One of the students, an 18-year-old, is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

The third student had a minor cut on their hand and was treated at the scene.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a cut on his hand and was treated at the scene before being taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said the stabbing stemmed from a fight in the hallway.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools Police Chief Dena Young said that the suspect is new to the district.

RAW: Pittsburgh Public Schools Police Chief provides update on Carrick High School stabbing

Police are still trying to figure out how the knife got into the school. Young said that because the student was late, he came in through the cafeteria entrance. She stated that there is a metal detector in the cafeteria, and the suspect did walk through it.

Pugh said the scene has cleared from the school, and the building is safe.

The school will operate in “secure” status for the remainder of the day, which means outside doors will remain locked. Pittsburgh Police and school police will also be at the school for dismissal.

“We are deeply concerned for the students who were injured today, and our thoughts are with them and their families,” said Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters. “I am grateful to Carrick staff, School Police, PPS Crisis Response team, City of Pittsburgh Police, and first responders for their immediate and coordinated response to keep our school community safe. I especially want to acknowledge the Carrick staff who worked tirelessly to keep students calm in a situation that was anything but calm, and to our students who showed resilience and cooperated with staff as the day continued under difficult circumstances.”

Counselors have been available at the school for students throughout the day, and Student Assistance Providers and Employee Assistance Providers will be available at the school tomorrow.

Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement on Wednesday afternoon following the incident:

“Today, I speak to you not only as Mayor, but as a fellow member of this community — a community that is searching for answers after an incident that took place this morning at Carrick High School.

“First and most importantly, my thoughts are with the students who were injured, their families, and every young person who is feeling shaken by this incident.

“To the students — I want you to know that what took place today does not define who you are or what you deserve. You deserve to feel safe. You deserve to be seen and heard. And you deserve the chance to grow, to learn, and to simply be young without the weight of fear.

“To our families, teachers, and school staff — I understand how difficult this day started. You carry so much responsibility and care so deeply for our young people. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done today, and every day, to keep students safe and supported.

“And to the School Police and City’s first responders — thank you for your swift, calm, and compassionate response. Your actions helped protect lives, and we are deeply grateful for your service. We stand-by ready to assist in any manner that’s helpful.

“What happened today is not just about one school or one student — it is a reminder that our entire community has a role to play in creating spaces where every young person feels valued, protected, and supported.

“Together, let’s create a space to hear our children and empower them with the tools to navigate conflict in healthy and respectful ways.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group