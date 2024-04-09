‘We have too many accidents’: Speeding car damages West Mifflin woman’s home, totals her car

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Video from a business shows two cars speeding down Kennywood Boulevard in West Mifflin early Saturday morning. First, you see the headlights, then as the cars quickly approach you see the white vehicle veer off the road into the grass. It then smashed into a parked car — hitting it so hard that it was pushed into the road.

“I hear this crash. I jump up looked out the window, and I see a car flipped over,” said Lynne Wilson.

When the homeowner, Wilson, came outside she could see the extent of the damage was far worse.

“The first thing, she could have killed herself. Secondly, she could have killed someone else. Thirdly, she damaged our property,” Wilson said.

Her new car, a 2023 Kia Sportage, was totaled. Pictures show the back trunk now sitting in the back seat, windows broken, and car parts hanging from the vehicle. Her yard was left with debris from her neighbor’s now crumbling retaining wall and mangled railing.

According to just-released court documents, the driver — 25-year-old Breauna Terry — was driving under the influence with a suspended license and a gun in the car.

“I am just hoping that this is a lesson learned, that she won’t do this again or no one does this again on Kennywood Boulevard. We have too many accidents on this boulevard,” she said.

Now, on the line for thousands of dollars worth of damages, she wants to see more overnight enforcement of the speed limit.

Wilson said this isn’t the first accident, but she hopes it will be the last.

“I need y’all to stop. I need y’all to pay attention. This is not a joke, this is not something to play with, you are playing with your life, and other people’s property. This can’t happen,” Lynne pleaded.

