‘We will be watching:’ AG warns potential criminals of increased police presence at NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Ahead of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, where more than half a million people are expected to attend, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning potential criminals that the event will not be a “free-for-all.”

The Office of Attorney General will have an increased presence of agents, along with local, state and federal law enforcement.

“This event has caused a lot of excitement for the city of Pittsburgh, football fans, and everyone planning to attend the many events surrounding the draft — I wish you all a safe and enjoyable weekend,” Sunday said. “To the bad actors with ill intentions who think they can blend into the crowds and prey on unsuspecting visitors — think twice, we will be watching. Along with our partners, we will be on site in full force.”

For people attending the event, Sunday said criminal activity to be aware of includes the following:

Human trafficking: Predatory traffickers recruit their victims from many locations, including places with large gatherings of people.

Victims of human trafficking, or anyone who feels they suspect trafficking is occurring, can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This is a national, toll-free hotline that is available 24/7.

or text 233733. This is a national, toll-free hotline that is available 24/7. Drug trafficking: Predatory drug dealers will be looking to profit financially from an increase in potential customers.

Scams/fraud/theft: More people means more potential targets for thieves and scammers. Be especially careful when purchasing Draft-related merchandise, such as apparel and memorabilia.

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and the NFL encourage customers to shop safely:

Shop only at trusted retail locations and authorized online sellers.

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be aware that counterfeiters often use real product photos to sell fake items.

Check for signs of poor quality, such as sloppy stitching, missing security labels and irregular markings.

Keep records of purchases and monitor bank statements for discrepancies.

Anyone with an emergency should call 911.

“Our team and the partners involved in securing the NFL Draft and surrounding areas have familiarity and experience with large-crowd events, so there are tactical plans in place,” Attorney General Sunday said. “We look forward to showcasing the great city of Pittsburgh, but will not sacrifice safety for a good time, no matter what.”

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