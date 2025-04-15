Users express frustrations with local tax collection company’s website on Tax Day

IRWIN, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, nearly a third of all tax districts in the state use Keystone Collections Group for local taxes.

On Tuesday, Tax Day, their website has a message reading, “An unrecoverable error has occurred.” It then directs the user to go back to the homepage.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek called Keystone and got that same message over the phone.

“Keystone is currently experiencing higher than usual website traffic. If you encounter filing or payment issues you may remit by mail to ensure timely filing,” said an automated message.

The office for Keystone Collections in Westmoreland County is closed to the public. Havranek spoke with a man off-camera who said he works there, and that the website had a temporary issue but was working.

But emails to Channel 11 and posts online say otherwise.

One email from a viewer just after 3 p.m. Tuesday said, “As the deadline for local tax filings approaches, the site has become nearly unusable—locking out users, crashing, and failing to process filings properly. Keystone Collections needs to be held accountable for this failure, and more importantly, they need to publicly clarify whether affected taxpayers will receive a courtesy extension due to their system’s outages.”

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, show frustrations. One person responded to Pennsylvania Treasurer saying “How much money have you wasted on that piece of garbage platform?”

Another person said the Keystone Collections Group should be shut down.

Havranek called several other numbers for Keystone Collections, but those calls did not go through, saying “User Busy.”

Channel 11 is continuing to work to get more information from Keystone on what this could mean for you if you’re unable to file or pay on Tuesday. If you’re mailing your taxes, they have to be postmarked by the end of Tuesday unless you file for an extension.

