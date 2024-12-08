Week 14 preview: Steelers take on Browns at home

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers are taking on the Browns again today, this time in Pittsburgh and without snow in the forecast.

STEELERS IN AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Steelers cannot clinch a playoff berth or an AFC North title this week, though they have the playoff spot all but locked up at this point. A Steelers win will eliminate the Browns.

THE LAST TIME

Thanks mostly to their own inefficiency on offense and the Browns converting four fourth downs, the Steelers fell behind 18-6 early in the forth quarter before mounting a furious comeback that gave the team a late 19-18 lead.

But another missed offensive chance, a shanked punt, and a crucial slip on a third-down play let the Browns back into scoring range as Cleveland pulled away with a 24-19 victory during a lake effect snowstorm.

STEELERS-BROWNS SERIES

The Steelers lead the all-time series, 79-63-1, though recently, it has been much closer than that. The Steelers have swept the series just once in the last four seasons, while the Browns won the most recent playoff game between the teams in 2020. The Steelers are 7-6-1 against the Browns since the start of the 2018 season.

