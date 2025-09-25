Week Without Driving returns to Pittsburgh to promote safer conditions for non-drivers

PITTSBURGH — An event that urges residents to experience life without driving for a week is returning to Pittsburgh.

Week Without Driving PGH returns for its second year from September 29 to October 5, 2025. People all throughout Allegheny County are invited to participate.

The initiative is part of a nationwide movement that aims to highlight the challenges faced by nondrivers.

It calls for improvements such as safer sidewalks, connected bike lanes and better public transit systems.

Organizers hope it will help people better understand the challanges faced by non-drivers. They say that includes 30% of Allegheny County’s population and can be a situation created by to disability, age, income or a lack of access to a personal vehicle.

The event is co-hosted by Pittsburghers for Public Transit, BikePGH, Access Mob Pittsburgh, Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh and over 60 supporting organizations.

Elected officials, including Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, have also endorsed the effort.

Participants can sign up to support the Week Without Driving at weekwithoutdrivingpgh.org.

