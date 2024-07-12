Weekend lane restrictions planned for Parkway East

Lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in Churchill Borough, Wilkins Township and the municipalities of Penn Hills and Monroeville will occur Friday night through Monday morning, July 12-15, weather permitting.

I-376 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction between the Penn Hills/Route 791 North (Exit 81) interchange and the bridge over Old William Penn Highway from 9 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT announced. Crews will conduct latex placement and concrete patching operations.

This work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Work will include a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway, two bridge rehabilitations over Old William Penn Highway/Lougay Road/Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road/Thompson Run/Union Railroad, and six bridge preservations along the I-376. The improvements are anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2026. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

