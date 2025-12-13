Weekly vigil continues outside Pittsburgh ICE offices, on Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

PITTSBURGH — A weekly vigil continued on Friday outside the Pittsburgh ICE offices on the South Side.

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community leads the vigil in response to the increase in deportations under President Donald Trump.

The group says Friday’s vigil fell on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of the most celebrated holidays in Mexico.

Leaders say their goal is to remind everyone of the need for shelter and support, especially for vulnerable groups.

