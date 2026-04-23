Welcome Center at Pittsburgh International Airport garners lots of attention from NFL fans

The NFL Draft experience in Pittsburgh is already underway and for many fans, it starts the moment they step off the plane.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers are being greeted with a preview of the excitement to come, including a mock draft stage where fans have been lining up to snap photos and soak it all in before even leaving the terminal.

“It’s been busy,” one traveler said—something you can see in the steady stream of fans rolling their luggage straight into line.

Some came from just a few states away, others, much farther.

“How far did we travel? From Hawaii… whatever that is—5,000 miles,” said Thac Gileres, who made the trip with his family.

We also met 11-year-old Jackson Gogolin from Dallas, Texas, who got the surprise of a lifetime, tickets to the draft and permission to skip school for the trip.

“They just surprised me and gave me a ticket, and I was able to come with my dad and his dad—so it’s going to be a fun experience,” he said.

And for some, the journey is also about coming home.

“This is my home. Pittsburgh will always be my home,” said Cathy Wright, who left town in 1979.

Wright doesn’t just remember Steelers history; she lived it.

“I was at the Immaculate Reception so many years ago,” Wright said.

She recalled nearly leaving early with her father that day.

“My father was ready to go. He said, ‘Come on, come on, we gotta beat the rush, we gotta beat the traffic.’ And I looked up and said, ‘Dad, Dad!’—sure enough, that’s when Franco took off!”

On Wednesday, she stood just steps away from Franco Harris’s statue at the airport—now a popular photo stop for visiting fans.

While longtime Pittsburghers know the statue is there year-round, during draft week, it’s become part of the experience for newcomers eager to connect with the city’s football legacy.

For Wright, it’s also a reminder to hold onto those moments.

“He said he wished he saved the ticket stub,” she said about her dad.

Not everyone arriving is cheering for the black and gold—but that’s part of the fun.

“My wife, Amanda, is from Pittsburgh; we love the draft. I’m a Browns fan, so you gotta go,” said Joe Ragazzo, who traveled in from New York with his family.

Others are just excited to watch the future of the league unfold.

“Just the whole process—seeing how things go, college students getting drafted to the NFL… just how it all comes together, I’m interested,” said Michael Womack.

And when asked if he had a message for Steelers fans?

“We are better than them,” he joked.

Whether they’re here for the history, the future, or a little friendly rivalry, one thing is clear... for many fans, this trip to Pittsburgh is just the beginning of a weekend they won’t forget.

Click here for more coverage on the NFL Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group