Welcome Center at Pittsburgh International Airport unveiled as kickoff to NFL Draft week

The official 2026 NFL Draft activation space was unveiled Monday, with city and county officials on hand to show it off. They say it’s designed to make a powerful first impression.

“It’s a chance to celebrate Steelers nation. We know Steelers fans will travel from near and far, many arriving right here to be a part of this historic moment for our region,” said Dan Rooney with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The larger-than-life photo installation inspired by the official NFL Draft stage now welcomes all passengers arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“The NFL Draft, as we know, is much more than an event. It is a moment in time for Pittsburgh to truly shine,” Jerad Bachar, CEO and President of VisitPittsburgh, said.

“It might be the first time that they experienced the region. I’m eager to hear first impressions,” Christina Cassotis with Allegheny County Airport Authority said.

“It’s quite elegant. It’s very elevated. I don’t know what I was expecting, but this has far exceeded what I was expecting,” said Elizabeth Marshall, who flew into Pittsburgh for the first time on Monday.

“It’s not just selling an airport this week, it’s selling the city of Pittsburgh and the future,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor.

O’Connor plans to come back to the airport on Tuesday to personally welcome future investors who are here for the draft.

“For a visitor to hear about the city for 15 minutes from the mayor and you’re looking to invest - only creates opportunities for our residents,” O’Connor said.

“This is going to be the largest event that this region has ever hosted. These economic benefits and regional impacts are going to be massive and felt throughout Allegheny County,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

The airport says that every single rental car the airport has is rented out for the draft. The NFL Draft activation will be here through the week.

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