‘We’ll find a way’: Pittsburgh Riverhounds gearing up for first-ever championship title game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have their sights set on a championship.

For the first time ever, the Riverhounds are gearing up for the USL Final.

We caught up with the team during practice on Tuesday as they prepare to head to Oklahoma to face Western Conference champ FC Tulsa on Saturday.

The players say they’re feeling the support across the city, and they’re ready to bring home a title.

“We’ll find a way. That’s what playoff soccer is... you got to scrap and find a way,” goalkeeper Eric Dick said. “It’s not always the prettiest, but it’s the team that’s just able to weather the storm the most and keep a level head and just find a way to win. And I think this group is very resilient.”

The Riverhounds play at noon on Saturday.

