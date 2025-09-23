‘We’ll see what happens,’ Andrew McCutchen unsure of future with Pirates

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen received a standing ovation ahead of his final PNC Park at-bat of the 2025 season, which added to speculation that it could be his last at-bat in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen, who turns 39 years old next month, is in his 17th big-league season and his 12th with the Pirates. While he expressed a desire to continue his career when speaking to the media following the Pirates’ 11-0 rout of the Athletics on Sunday, he was unsure of whether or not that would be with the Pirates.

“We’ll see what happens. Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part,” he said. “I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”

McCutchen, who played the first nine years of his career with Pittsburgh before stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, returned to the Pirates for the 2023 season as a free agent. Since rejoining the Pirates, McCutchen has served as the team’s primary designated hitter.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group