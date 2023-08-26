Local

West Deer Township police selling shirts, hoodies to raise funds for K9 ballistic vest

By WPXI.com News Staff

Midas (Source: West Deer Township Police)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The West Deer Township Police Department is selling shirts and hoodies as part of a K9 fundraiser.

The department is working to raise money to buy a ballistic vest for their K9, Midas.

Midas, an 18-month-old German Shepard, is featured on the shirts and hoodies.

A goal of $3,000 has been set on another fundraising page.

To buy a shirt, click here.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms; some schools close, delay
  • Trump surrenders to face Georgia election charges, mug shot released
  • PHOTOS: Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms; some schools close, delay
  • VIDEO: ‘Mental health’: Family of suspect, neighbors come together to heal after Garfield shootout
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read