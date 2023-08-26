West Deer Township police selling shirts, hoodies to raise funds for K9 ballistic vest

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The West Deer Township Police Department is selling shirts and hoodies as part of a K9 fundraiser.
The department is working to raise money to buy a ballistic vest for their K9, Midas.
Midas, an 18-month-old German Shepard, is featured on the shirts and hoodies.
A goal of $3,000 has been set on another fundraising page.
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
