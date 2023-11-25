West End Bridge receives over $2M to improve accessibility

PITTSBURGH — The West End Bridge, which connects Pittsburgh’s Manchester-Chateau and West End neighborhoods, will be getting over $2 million in design and engineering funds to improve its accessibility.

According to Riverlife, the infrastructure design will aim to introduce key enhancements and multimodal improvements to the bridge’s structure.

“We are working to create essential connections to neighborhoods historically disconnected from the river,” said Riverlife’s President and CEO Matt Galluzzo. “We are committed to inclusive, sustainable, and artful infrastructure that will reshape the experience on the riverfronts across and around the West End Bridge. Our engagement with the community, including working with young leaders, community groups, residents and businesses has guided our vision.”

The effort is being underwritten by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund, which has provided nearly $22 million in grant funding to county-wide projects that create new trail opportunities, expand and enhance existing trail facilities, and facilitate local connections to existing trail and multimodal transportation systems.

According to Riverlife, the West End Bridge is one of the most challenged and extraordinary opportunities for transformation along Downtown Pittsburgh’s riverfront, but it has deteriorating staircases.

“Connecting our residents, providing meaningful access to our county’s historical treasures, and creating experiences that Allegheny County’s residents can be proud of and enjoy have always been a priority,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “We were delighted to support funding in the design phase of this project. We have been committed to building bridges and fostering community strength through connectivity, and are glad to see this project come to fruition.”

“This project exemplifies the positive impact we can achieve through public-private partnerships” said City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith. “As a representative deeply rooted in the community, I applaud the collaborative efforts underway for the West End Bridge. Investing in our city’s infrastructure is an investment into our neighborhoods. I’m grateful to Riverlife, the elected officials, and our partners, including ALCOSAN, for bringing this worthwhile project to fruition, which will connect District 2′s west and north neighborhoods.”

Riverlife said they want to engage with the community as the design process progresses. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec, 4 at 6 p.m. An in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh Musical Theater.

For information on both meetings, click here.

