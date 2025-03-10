West Mifflin Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mariah Moreno was last seen on March 3 and is known to frequent the South Hills area of Pittsburgh.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moreno’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125.

