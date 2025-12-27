West Mifflin police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A police department in Allegheny County is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl.

The West Mifflin Police Department says Angelina Hall, 16, was last seen in the early hours of Dec. 27.

Police describe Angelina as a white female with brown hair. She was last seen wearing purple pajama pants with bears on them and wrapped in a pink blanket.

She was seen getting into a silver four-door sedan, according to police. No further information about the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information about where Angelina may be should call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.

