West Mifflin, Pittsburgh Public schools aren’t allowing visitors Monday over reported threat

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Pittsburgh area schools are taking extra precautions over a social media post that allegedly threatens every school in Pittsburgh.

A notice on the West Mifflin Area School District website says the post was made Monday morning and a West Mifflin student reported the threat to Safe 2 Say.

West Mifflin was not specified in the post, but the district says it has been in touch with police and takes “all threats seriously.”

All schools within the district will not allow in visitors that weren’t previously scheduled. The district encourages students and community members to report anything that could “constitute a threat.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed to Channel 11 that it’s operating on a modified lockdown Monday, meaning no one is permitted to enter or leave the facilities without an appointment.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this threat from police and will update this story as new information becomes available.

