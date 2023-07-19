West Nile virus detected in Pittsburgh-area mosquitoes

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced Wednesday that mosquitoes collected from multiple areas around Pittsburgh have tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the ACHD, the mosquitoes were collected from Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover and South Side Slops neighborhoods, as well as Mt. Oliver Borough.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, the ACHD said. The virus appears during mosquito season, which begins in the summer and continues through the fall.

The last case of West Nile in Allegheny County was reported on Sept. 27, 2022.

According to the ACHD, most people who contract the virus don’t feel sick, with one in five people infected with the virus develop a fever and other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

“Generally, mosquitoes are most active around sunrise and sunset, explained ACHD Vector Control Coordinator Nicholas Baldauf. “Residents can deter mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are incredibly effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

RELATED >> Second human case of West Nile virus this year reported in Allegheny County

The ACHD said they will continue to set mosquito traps as part of its ongoing surveillance efforts in order to track the virus.

“County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area’s mosquito population,” said Baldauf. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets and clogged gutters.”

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites on both private properties and public areas to the ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by filling out its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on the West Nile virus, including frequently asked questions about prevention, symptoms, and transmission, visit the CDC’s West Nile virus webpage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group