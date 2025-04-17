West Penn secures full block ownership in Bloomfield, evaluates potential campus growth

PITTSBURGH — An affiliate of West Penn Hospital has bought two remaining houses along Gross Street to add to its Bloomfield campus.

According to real estate records, West Penn Allegheny Health Systems Inc. bought 338 and 340 Gross Street, two adjoined townhouses on a large open plot of land otherwise almost entirely owned by the hospital.

West Penn, an affiliate of Allegheny Health Network and Highmark, paid $550,000 each for the two houses from local owners, according to real estate records.

Bill Toland, the director public relations for Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, confirmed the buys in email.

