West Virginia University police issue warning after reported burglaries on, near campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University police have issued a warning following several reported burglaries on and near campus.

Police said the suspect entered through unlocked windows in two incidents - one at the Morgan House and one at Phi Kapa Tau.

Employees at the Morgan House reported the burglary early Tuesday morning. The burglary at Phi Kappa Tau was discovered when officers were following up on a separate report about a suspicious person in the area early the same day.

At least one other off-campus incident was reported nearby.

“Our officers immediately increased patrols in this area which will continue throughout the fall break,” Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “With so many members of the University community away from campus, there may be additional cases that have not yet been reported. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.”

University police officers are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 304-293-3136.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group