West Virginia University responds to Huggins’ claims

West Virginia University has responded to Bob Huggins’ claims that he never resigned and will sue if not reinstated. Hoppy Kercheval of MetroNews released the following responses from WVU:

“If Mr. Huggins is somehow now maintaining that he did not resign after discussions with his attorney on June 16-17, then we would ask that whoever is taking that position on his behalf to do their due diligence before asserting a position that is clearly contrary to the documented evidence.”

“If Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations.”

“The University will not accept Mr. Huggins’ revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men’s basketball program.”

Huggins’ wife, June, released the resignation letter to WVU on June 17.

