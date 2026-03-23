Westinghouse exec talks nuclear development, navigating new energy ecosystem

PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Electric Co. CTO Lou Martinez Sancho spoke about the company’s nuclear energy goals during a keynote session at CMU’s Energy Week.

Last summer, Westinghouse unveiled that it was in the early stages of potentially building upwards of 10 nuclear reactors in the United States. That announcement, made at CMU as part of the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, was reflected on during the keynote by Martinez Sancho.

“We’re working really hard,” Martinez Sancho said. “Those programs are not easy. It takes time to (do) contracting, to build the supply chain, to align the utilities but it’s moving forward and we hope we can make more announcements.”

She also detailed how artificial intelligence is being used to meet those goals. According to Martinez Sancho, AI has cut down the time needed for material research by more than half and brought improvements to engineering productivity through the use of digital twin simulation software.

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