Westinghouse partners with Fermi America on four AP1000 reactors for Texas data center project

Westinghouse Electric Co. is joining with Fermi America to complete an application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that could see the construction of four new AP1000 reactors at Fermi’s planned data center/generative AI site in Amarillo, Texas.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The startup, co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, unveiled a plan in mid-June to build a 5,769-acre Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus that would serve an expected 18 million square feet of data and generative AI centers powered by 11 gigawatts of electrical production from several sources. New nuclear-generated power — and Westinghouse’s AP1000s in particular — are a big part of Fermi America’s plans.

