Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival returns for 50th year

The Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival returns for the 50th year.

Held from July 4-7, the fest is held at Twin Lakes Park, Greensburg, and features an artist market, food vendors, entertainment and more.

The Artist Market features over 200 artisans from all over the county, selling wares such as woodwork, jewelry and stained glass.

The festival hosts the Westmoreland Art Nationals Juried Fine Art and Photography Exhibition, featuring local, regional and national artists working in all genres.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group