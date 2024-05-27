Local

Westmoreland County communities come together to honor fallen military veterans

IRWIN, Pa. — Westmoreland County residents came together for Memorial Day tributes.

The communities of Irwin and North Huntingdon held a parade and several ceremonies.

The ceremonies kicked off at 7 a.m. in Irwin and continued throughout the morning in North Huntingdon and Circleville.

Then, the parade headed down Main and Second streets in Irwin.

“We all come together to remember our veterans who have served our nation and have given us the freedoms that we all enjoy and most of us forget,” Kory Bulloch said.

Fallen military veterans were honored with a 21-gun salute and a ceremony at the Irwin Union Cemetery.

