Westmoreland County man accused of hitting 76-year-old woman with car appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Christopher Degnan, the man charged for allegedly hitting a 76-year-old woman with his car and leaving her in the street in December, didn’t answer any questions from Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek as he was escorted out of magistrate court back to the Westmoreland County Prison.

However, he did say a few words to Havranek’s camera.

“Go harass somebody else, how about that? Jagoff,” Degnan said.

Degnan, known in the Latrobe area as “Chris the Credit King,” was arrested on May 17.

Police charged him with hitting that woman in late December.

After the incident, police said Degnan claimed he hit a pothole. That is also what his attorney argued in court Thursday.

“My client immediately went to the police station and asked them, ‘Oh my goodness, please don’t tell me I hit anybody. I didn’t see anybody.’ He said, ‘I thought it was a pothole,’” said Milton Raiford, Degnan’s attorney.

Prosecutors said in court they believe testimony from an accident reconstructionist will show hitting a pothole and hitting a person are distinctly different.

Degnan’s lawyer said it’s “By the grace of god” the woman who was hit is still alive. She’s had multiple surgeries and is currently in a physical rehab facility.

In court and to Havranek after the hearing, Degnan’s attorney said the victim could be partially to blame.

“The woman who was walking was jaywalking at the time,” Raiford said. “The damage done to his car was already there.”

“So, is your stance then that the victim in this case was in the wrong?” Havranek asked Raiford.

“Yeah,” he replied.

Degnan’s lawyer wanted the judge to reduce his $100,000 bond.

But, the judge felt the charges are too serious.

She said Degnan didn’t have insurance, and shouldn’t have even been on the road.

“I think that the bond is supposed to assure someone’s presence in court,” Raiford said. “It’s not supposed to be served as punishment.”

Degnan remains in the Westmoreland County Prison. He’s due back in court on July 17 at 8:30 a.m.

