Westmoreland County man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is accused of trying to meet a teenage girl for sex.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Ryan Gabelli, 31, was arrested just outside Punxsutawney, where police say he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old.

Gabelli had actually been communicating with 814 Pred Hunters, an organization dedicated to exposing online predators.

WJAC reports Gabelli said he wanted to perform sex acts on the teen.

814 Pred Hunters live-streamed Gabelli’s arrest on Facebook. He is now in the Jefferson County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group