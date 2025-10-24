Westmoreland County man charged with DUI after Route 22 crash that injured 3 people

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash on Route 22 that injured three people.

Wynn Noll, 63, of Delmont, is accused of driving under the influence and causing the crash on July 18.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Murrysville police were called to the intersection of Route 22 and Mellon Road for reports of a crash.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was stopped at a red light when Noll’s vehicle ran into it from behind.

Noll and three passengers in the victim’s vehicle were taken to local hospitals.

The three victims suffered moderate to serious injuries, officials say, including back/neck strains, concussion, lacerated liver, broken bones and torn ligaments in the spine.

Officials say Noll’s blood alcohol content was beyond the legal limit, reading between .19% and .2%.

Investigators reportedly downloaded Noll’s vehicle information and found he’d been driving at 57 mph at the time of the crash, which happened in a 45 mph zone.

Online court records show Noll is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and traffic violations.

Noll was arraigned on Thursday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group