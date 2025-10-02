Westmoreland County man wanted for kidnapping woman, keeping her in woods at gunpoint, police say

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is wanted after police say he kidnapped a woman and forced her to stay overnight in a wooded area at gunpoint.

Shawn Prince, 29, of Scottdale, is charged with kidnapping, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Scottdale police were called to a Jennings Avenue home for a welfare check on Wednesday, officials say. The woman’s family said they hadn’t seen her since Monday, when a domestic incident had allegedly occurred with Prince, and they were concerned.

Police reportedly found the door open, as well as the woman’s phone, but no one was inside. Police then learned that the woman had called 911 and was at the police station.

Speaking with officers, the woman claimed Prince kidnapped her on Monday morning after the alleged domestic incident that police responded to. He allegedly threatened to cut her friend’s child’s throat if she didn’t comply and go with him.

The woman claimed Prince drove her to a rural, wooded area she didn’t know and forced her out of the car at gunpoint. She and Prince allegedly stayed the night there before he started driving again the next morning.

The woman said Prince started to fall asleep and had her drive. She started recognizing her surroundings near Ohiopyle and drove to the Scottdale Police Department because she knew where it was.

The woman allegedly managed to escape the vehicle and ran to the Scottdale Police Department. She claimed Prince drove away and yelled that he would burn her house down.

Officials say Prince is wanted by Scottdale police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Scottdale police at (724) 887-8220.

