Westmoreland County massage parlors raided, undercover operation ends in prostitution charges

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple Westmoreland County massage parlors were raided during an undercover investigation into what police suspected was a prostitution operation.

According to information provided by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office, police launched an investigation into two businesses in May 2025.

Police said they had received similar complaints from residents and saw several online reviews describing prostitution happening at Asian Garden Spa on William Penn Highway in Export and Asian Massage on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

Officers went undercover and police said that they were offered sexual acts for extra pay after receiving massages on separate occasions. The officers refused the service and ended the massage.

Police said they raided the businesses and took two women into custody at each of them.

On Sept. 18, Weihong Wang was arrested at the Export spa and charged with prostitution. She was placed on a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Li Cheng was arrested at the Leechburg business on Wednesday. She was also charged with prostitution. Police said Cheng had been living inside the business and was responsible for day-to-day operations.

Police said Cheng pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting prostitution in Lancaster County in 2022.

“We live in a small town. I wouldn’t assume this would happen here in Murrysville,” Gary Winthorpe said.

“Not entirely surprising. A lot of these massage businesses aren’t exactly the most reputable from personal experience with people I know,” Logan Cramer told Channel 11.

