Westmoreland County officials hoping convention center along Route 30 will help economic growth

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Westmoreland County are looking to build the proposed convention center along Route 30. While an exact location has yet to be determined, Route 30 is a good place to start because of its accessibility, convenience and already existing nearby attractions.

“We have the Laurel Highlands beautiful hiking trails, biking trails. We have Idlewild, we have the airport,” President/CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce Dan Debone

Westmoreland County officials say despite all of their many attractions, the county has unfortunately seen a steady decline in population.

Debone shared that a convention could be the key to spurring much-needed economic growth. He explained that a few years ago, the Ramada Hotel, which served as the county’s de facto convention center along Route 30, was demolished.

In its absence, officials now have focused on building a new convention center in a similar location along the highway and have launched a $25,000 study to explore all of their options.

“More jobs we can get in the area the better everybody survives,” resident Darryl Myers said.

Others thought it may be a waste of resources because the Monroeville Convention Center is less than hour away.

“It’s redundant everybody has one it doesn’t mean that everyone is going to come to theirs. It’s a big draw to go to Monroeville compared to Greensburg,” Charles Kemerer said.

The chamber says they are confident that the study will show that a convention center hotel combination will boost job creation, attract visitors, and enhance infrastructure.

The privately funded feasibility study will take five to seven weeks and help determine cost, potential revenue, location and size.

©2024 Cox Media Group