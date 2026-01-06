Westmoreland County Park Police looking to identify 2 women related to use of stolen credit cards

The Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a theft at Cedar Creek Park and the attempted use of stolen credit cards that involved two identified women.

Police said the theft took place at Cedar Creek Park and the attempted use of stolen credit cards happened at a store in the Belle Vernon/Rostraver area.

The Westmoreland County Park Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two women pictured in connection with the case. They are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about the incident to come forward.

The police can be reached at 724-830-3567 for any tips or information regarding the suspects involved in the attempted use of the stolen credit cards.

