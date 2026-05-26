Westmoreland County player wins over $132K on Pennsylvania Lottery online game

The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize of $132,542.48 to a player in Westmoreland County.

The winning game was Cash Carnival Combo.

Cash Carnival Combo is a connect-style game that contributes to the Infinite Jackpot. The Infinite Jackpot begins at $100,000.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games are available on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Online players can also purchase tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto and PICK games at palottery.com or through the Lottery’s Official App.

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