Westmoreland County police departments receive over $50K in forfeiture funding

Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said local police departments have received over $50,000 for projects from forfeiture funding.

DA Nicole W. Ziccarelli said six departments will receive the funding as part of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The money comes from seized property that was intended to violate the act.

The money was distributed as follows:

Trafford Police Department received $5,000 for an evidence room remodel

Westmoreland County SWAT received $2,820 annually for a Callyo investigative software

Manor Police Department received $10,496 toward the purchase of 2 body cameras

Washington Township Police Department received $15,000 for the purchase of the Axon program; the department received an additional $1,188.50 for portable radios

North Huntingdon Police Department received $5,000 for K-9 training

The Chris Herren Project presentation, attended by multiple school districts, was granted $11,000

“Distributing this forfeiture funding comes as part of my duty to this office, however, it is my privilege to see the direct correlation of this to enhance the resources and basic functions of our public-serving agencies. It takes the burden off of our municipalities while keeping our streets safe and preventing criminal activity,” Ziccarelli said.

Ziccarelli added that she hopes the improvements can make Westmoreland County one of the most well-equipped areas in Pennsylvania.

