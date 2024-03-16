Westmoreland County residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festival in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. — Some Westmoreland County residents gathered in Irwin to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Food and Family Fun Fest returned to Irwin on Saturday.

The festival featured Irish music and food.

Kids were entertained by a balloon artist and mime.

Saint Patrick himself also made an appearance to greet families. He said he visits Irwin annually.

“We do this every year- the St. Paddy’s Family Fun Fest. We’re glad to see so many people. The streets are packed and we’re having a good time.”

The event was held on Irwin’s Main Street which business owners say gives them a big boost this time of year.

“Very busy - we get a lot of people here in downtown Irwin with all the different events that we have. There are a lot of things going on down here,” said Ron Palarino, owner of Club Pure Imagination.

The festival ran all day on Saturday.

